Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $324.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

