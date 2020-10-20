Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $985,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 110,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

