Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

