Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.19. The company has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

