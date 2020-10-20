Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. The company has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.