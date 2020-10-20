Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 72 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. The stock has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

