MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of MYRG opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,249. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $275,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

