Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

