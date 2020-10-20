Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Shares of Nantkwest stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Nantkwest has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.43.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $668,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,619. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.