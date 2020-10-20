Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,673,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,192,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

