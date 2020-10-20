Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.50.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 12.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.