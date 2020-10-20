Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.45.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $79,722.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,152.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,804 shares of company stock valued at $32,243,394. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

