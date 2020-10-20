National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 57,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in National Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

