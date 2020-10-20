National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.08

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 5691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

NGHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get National General alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.96.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National General during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in National General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National General during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National General during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.