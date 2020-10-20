Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NYSE NLS opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $722.50 million, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

