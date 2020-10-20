NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.79. NCS Multistage shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

The firm has a market cap of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

