Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and $1.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002625 BTC on major exchanges including Neraex, LBank, OKEx and Gate.io. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.94 or 0.04613927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,673,563 coins and its circulating supply is 57,133,903 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, Huobi, Neraex, Allcoin, Binance, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.