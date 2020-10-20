Nepsis Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

