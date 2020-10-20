Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.48. The company has a market capitalization of $337.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

