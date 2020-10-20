Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total value of $9,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. BofA Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $514.80.

Netflix stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.50. 96,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.20. The company has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

