Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $514.80.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $530.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.20. The company has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

