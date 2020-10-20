Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $575.00 to $670.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $514.80.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $530.72 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.20.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

