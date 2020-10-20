Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $670.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $575.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $514.80.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

