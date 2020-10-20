NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBSE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

