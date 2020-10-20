NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $263.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,405. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $308.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.67 and a 200-day moving average of $261.23. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,072 shares of company stock worth $17,211,381 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.