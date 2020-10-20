NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Group

Vertical Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Vertical Group currently has $72.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.96.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 198,843 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 42,856 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,045 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

