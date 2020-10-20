NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.96.

NYSE NEP opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $68.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

