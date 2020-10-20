Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after buying an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.14. 756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,840. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $209.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average is $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

