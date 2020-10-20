Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 347.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 145,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.