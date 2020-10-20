Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.41 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 92,013 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

