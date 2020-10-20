Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTRS stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

