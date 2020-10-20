NVE (NVEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.99% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Shares of NVEC opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. NVE has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

