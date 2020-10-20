NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $397,526,000 after purchasing an additional 751,429 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,006 shares of company stock valued at $96,416,397. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $543.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

