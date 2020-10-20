NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $543.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.35. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,006 shares of company stock valued at $96,416,397 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.