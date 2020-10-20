NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $567.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.34. The company had a trading volume of 67,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,547. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,006 shares of company stock valued at $96,416,397. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $209,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.