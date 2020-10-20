ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $26.21 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,918,458 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,512. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

