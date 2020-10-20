OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

OPRX stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.90 million, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gregory D. Wasson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

