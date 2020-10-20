ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ORBC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $3.66 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $284.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth about $3,218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 50.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 84.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 260,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 239,861 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

