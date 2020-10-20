ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.17.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

