Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTFF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTFF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

