Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $89.57 on Friday. Palomar has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palomar by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Palomar by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Palomar by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

