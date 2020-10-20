Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLMR. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

Get Palomar alerts:

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. Palomar has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $132,015.00. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $4,714,898 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.