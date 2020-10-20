Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $11.10. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 144,833 shares changing hands.

PE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 225,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 115,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

