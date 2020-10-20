PayBX (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One PayBX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.94 or 0.04613927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001738 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

