Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,166 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $105,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.90. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

