PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.65 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

