Peak Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 819 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST opened at $377.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

