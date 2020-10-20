Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.81. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

