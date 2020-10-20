Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.40 EPS.

PNR stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

