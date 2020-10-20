PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

